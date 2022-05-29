Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $11,730.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,225.12 or 1.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002033 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

