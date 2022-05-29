Nextech Invest AG Makes New $23.60 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,595,000. Arvinas accounts for 5.5% of Nextech Invest AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 464,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

