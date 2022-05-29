Newton (NEW) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Newton (NEW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Newton has a market cap of $6.58 million and $25,487.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

