Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $197,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

