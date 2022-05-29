NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NGMS opened at $13.43 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

