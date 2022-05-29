Neo Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00035796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $731.14 million and approximately $64.65 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.24 or 0.08351568 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,970.56 or 1.00051905 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

