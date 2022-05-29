Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 6,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.90.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

