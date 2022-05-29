Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NNI opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. Nelnet has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 72.66.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNI. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

