nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $64.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
NCNO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 696,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43.
In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in nCino by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
