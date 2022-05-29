nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $64.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 696,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in nCino by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.