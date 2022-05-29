Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $208,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

