NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 360 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.62.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

