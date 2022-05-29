National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on August 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Shares of NA opened at C$97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$87.71 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
