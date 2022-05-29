National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on August 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Shares of NA opened at C$97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$87.71 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NA. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.12.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.