Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $104.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.