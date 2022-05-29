Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $358.80

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.80 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.35). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.56), with a volume of 176,795 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £265.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)
