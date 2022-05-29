Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $358.80

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.80 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.35). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.56), with a volume of 176,795 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £265.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

