N-able (NYSE:NABL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NABL opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 207.64.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of N-able by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

