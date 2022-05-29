Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,041.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,979.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

