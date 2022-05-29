Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

