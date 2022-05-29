Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

