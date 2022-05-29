Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

