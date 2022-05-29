Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.