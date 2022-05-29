Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $107.74 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

