Mutual Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,176,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

