Mutual Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NIO by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after acquiring an additional 747,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $16.57 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

