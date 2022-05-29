Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $75.01 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

