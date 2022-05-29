Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

