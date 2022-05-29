Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $254.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $262.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

