Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $8,081.10 and approximately $492.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00503381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

