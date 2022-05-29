MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSDA remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $17,640,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $12,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,620,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,005,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 652,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

