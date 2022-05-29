MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company.

MSCI stock traded up $15.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.17. 540,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $13,553,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

