Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAG. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $5,274,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,054. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

