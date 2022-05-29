Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 99,897,325 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and owns interests in the Falcon, Stanley, Livingston, Winters-1, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Galaxie, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

