Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPMV opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

