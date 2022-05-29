Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CPMV opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (CPMV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.