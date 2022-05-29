MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $31.93 Average PT from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.93.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.55) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. MorphoSys has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $22.29.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

