Morgan Stanley Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $182.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.