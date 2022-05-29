Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 370 ($4.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 460 ($5.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190.60 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.09. The company has a market cap of £875.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.88.

