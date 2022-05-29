MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.63. MobileSmith shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

