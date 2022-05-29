Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 518,032 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,032 shares during the period. Amplitude accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Amplitude worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $88,411,000. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $63,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $54,340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $44,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,134. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

