Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $12.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.15. 2,759,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,498. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

