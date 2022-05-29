Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,671,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,298,635. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

