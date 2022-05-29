Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. 1,135,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

