Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,177,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,015,629. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

