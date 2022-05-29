Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 5,306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after buying an additional 174,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8,495.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 140,507 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,554,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. 436,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,289. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

