Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000. DigitalOcean makes up approximately 3.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 3,754,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,115. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

