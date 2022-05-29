Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $251.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,936. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

