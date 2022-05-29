Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,970,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

