Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.56. 2,387,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,726. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.