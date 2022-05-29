Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 552 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $196.35. 2,246,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

