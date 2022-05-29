Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 996,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

