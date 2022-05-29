Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Tops $66,008.76

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $66,008.76 and $302.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

