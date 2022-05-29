Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$32.43 million for the quarter.

